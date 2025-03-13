UConn Huskies To Play Villanova In Big East Tournament Quarterfinals
Since the Conference bracket was revealed on Saturday, the UConn Huskies have waited patiently to see who their opponent will be in the quarter-final of the Big East Tournament.
The Villanova Wildcats and Seton Hall Pirates battled it out on the first night of the tournament, with the winner moving on to play the Huskies,
Ultimately, it was Nova who came out on top as they had their way with Seton Hall from the first tip and pulled off a convincing 67-55 victory on Wednesday night.
So, it's official. The Huskies will take on the Wildcats at 9:30 PM EST on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, and the matchup will be broadcast on FS1.
Even though UConn is coming into this matchup on a four-game winning streak, they can't let their guard down against a hot Villanova team.
The Wildcats have been playing some of their best basketball of the season over the last month with wins against 9th-ranked St. John's and 16th-ranked Marquette.
UConn has a 1-1 record against the Wildcats this season but did win their most recent matchup on February 18.
Big East Freshman of the Year Liam McNeeley missed their first matchup of the season, and Villanova took advantage of his absence.
McNeeley also didn't have his best performance in their second game of the year, but he still scored a game-high 20 points, shooting 41.7 percent (5-for-12) from the floor.
The Huskies will need their star to show up against the Wildcats if they hope to advance to the semi-finals.
UConn has its eyes set on another Big East tournament championship, but they need to make it through a tough Villanova team to do so.
