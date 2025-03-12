UConn Huskies Will Return To Women's Champions Classic In 2025
The Big East tournament is over, and March Madness is getting ready to begin, but it's never too early to start looking ahead to some of next year's premier regular season matchups.
The UConn Huskies participated in the first annual Women's Champions Classic this past season, and they'll return for the second rendition of this showcase in 2025.
The school announced on Wednesday that the Huskies will face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at the Barclays Center for the second iteration of this successful display of college basketball.
The exact time has yet to be determined, but it was also announced that the game will be broadcast during a primetime spot on FOX.
Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma is ecstatic to be heading back to New York to continue what appears to be turning into a wonderful new tradition.
"The inaugural Shark Beauty Women's Champions Classic was everything I hoped it would be when we first came up with the idea," said UConn's legendary coach in the statement.
"It was a great showcase for women's basketball and was well run from top to bottom. We're thrilled to return to Barclays Center next season. I can't wait to see how the event evolves as we continue it for the foreseeable future."
UConn had plenty of success during the first Champions Classic and defeated the Louisville Cardinals in the final game of the Classic.
Now, they're heading back to Brooklyn to defend their title and continue to show why they're one of the top programs in the NCAA.
