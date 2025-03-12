UConn Huskies' Star Paige Bueckers Makes Big East History
There aren't many basketball players on planet Earth better than UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers.
On Monday night, the Huskies basketball team defeated the Creighton Blue Jays, clinching the program's 30th conference tournament championship.
Following the victory, Bueckers was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player Honors, and she made history when she accepted the trophy as confetti dropped from the ceiling.
This is Buecker's third time winning the award, making her the first player in Big East history to earn three separate Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors in separate collegiate seasons.
Bueckers proved why she is more than deserving of this award with an incredible performance in the championship game.
The guard scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out three assists while shooting 50 percent (7-for-14) from the floor and 60 percent (3-for-5) from behind the arc.
She also set the tone with her scoring early on in the game, as Bueckers went on an 8-0 run in the first quarter alone.
While Bueckers is mostly known for her elite scoring ability, she's also just impactful on the defensice end too.
In the championship game against Creighton, Bueckers grabbed two steals and had two blocked shots.
Bueckers will go down as arguably the best basketball player to come through UConn and is already considered an NCAA legend.
However, she still has an opportunity to add to that legendary resume.
Following the Big East championship, Beuckers and UConn wait to see where they will be seeded in the NCAA tournament.
Another Final Four appearance will only add to the incredible legacy Beuckers has already created.
