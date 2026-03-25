UConn's Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd Finalists for Prestigious Awards

UConn Huskies superstars Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd were named as two of the four finalists for the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year trophy, the program announced on March 25.

The other two finalists are Lauren Betts of UCLA and Mikayla Blakes of Vanderbilt.

Strong was also named a finalist for the Naismith Women’s College Defensive Player of the Year. She is joined by Betts, Jordan Harrison of West Virginia and Hannah Hildago of Notre Dame.

the nation's best duo 🤩



Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd are two of four finalists for the 2026 Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/l7S4oeJRP8 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 25, 2026

Strong and Fudd are each coming off big performances against Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Fudd had a particularly dominant showing with 34 points on 13-of-18 shooting from the field and 8-of-11 shooting beyond the arc. She also had three rebounds, five assists and four steals against the Orange.

Strong, Fudd Continue to Receive Honors

Mar 8, 2026; Uncasville, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) returns the ball against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Strong and Fudd continue to receive recognition for UConn's dominant 36-0 season. They were named U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and Associated Press All-Americans last week.

Strong was also the unanimous Big East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year; named to the All-Big East First Team and to the All-Defensive Team; and was honored as the Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Along with being a finalist for the Naismith Women's Player of the Year Award and Defensive Player of the Year Award, Strong is also on the Wooden Award National Ballot and is a Katrina McClain Award finalist.

It's not a surprise that Strong has received/in the running for all of these honors. She's the Huskies' leading scorer with 18.4 points per game, in addition to her 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.3 steals, 1.6 blocks per game and her 60% shooting from the field and 41.9% shooting from three.

Fudd has also received numerous recognitions this season. She was named the Big East Scholar-Athlete of the Year and an unanimous All-Big East First-Team selection, along with earning Big East All-Tournament Team honors.

She is also an AAU Sullivan Award finalist, an Ann Meyers Drysdale Award finalist and is on the Wooden Award National Ballot.

Fudd is averaging a career-high 17.8 points per game, 2.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 steals, and is shooting 49.5% from the field and 45.4% from deep.

Fudd and Strong will need to be at their best again when the Huskies face No. 4-seed North Carolina in the Sweet 16 on March 27.

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