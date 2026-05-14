Lynx vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, May 14

Both the Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings are 1-1 in the 2026 season heading into Thursday’s showdown in Dallas.

Paige Bueckers and the Wings struggled on offense in Tuesday’s loss to the Atlanta Dream, and they were without No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd (knee) in that matchup. Fudd is listed as questionable on Thursday for a game against No. 2 overall pick Olivia Miles, who is off to a fast start in her WNBA career.

With Napheesa Collier (ankle) out for the Lynx, Miles has gotten a chance to be a focal point in the offense from day one, averaging 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game to open the 2026 season.

Oddsmakers have set the Wings as favorites in this matchup, even though they're coming off a home loss in their last matchup.

Dallas has higher expectations in 2026 after winning just 10 games last season, but can it take down a Lynx team that will be a title contender once Collier returns?

Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet on and my prediction for Thursday night’s contest.

Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx +3.5 (-115)

Wings -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Lynx: +130

Wings: -155

Total

177.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lynx vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 14

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Lynx record: 1-1

Wings record: 1-1

Lynx vs. Wings Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Napheesa Collier -- out

Dorka Juhasz -- out

Wings Injury Report

Azzi Fudd -- questionable

Lynx vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 18.5 Points (-130)

Paige Buckers is averaging just 17.5 points per game through her first two games this season, taking 4.1 fewer shots per game than she did in the 2025-26 campaign.

I think that will change going forward, and the star guard has still been efficient in her opportunities, shooting 59.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Lynx have given up at least 84 points in back-to-back games, and Bueckers averaged over 19 points per game in the 2025 season. I think she’s a bounce-back candidate after a 5-for-12 showing in Tuesday’s loss to Atlanta.

Lynx vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Lynx are a solid bet as road dogs:

Napheesa Collier (ankle) remains out for the Lynx, but they are 2-0 against the spread this season after facing some tough opponents in Atlanta and Phoenix.

The Lynx won as underdogs on Tuesday night against a Phoenix team that blew out the defending champion Las Vegas Aces earlier this season, and they only lost by one at home to Atlanta in their season opener.

Now, the Lynx are 3.5-point underdogs against a Dallas team that just lost by five at home to the Dream.

The Wings have playoff expectations this season, but they’re coming off a 10-win season and still have some major questions defensively after they were one of the worst defensive teams in the league in 2025. So far, the Wings rank 11th out of 15 teams in defensive rating in the 2026 season.

Collier’s absence is a big blow to Minnesota’s ceiling, but it still has a lot of veterans it can rely on, and Miles has been terrific early on in her WNBA career. I’ll take the points in this matchup, as I think there’s a real case the Lynx (sixth in net rating) could pull off the upset on Thursday night.

Pick: Lynx +3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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