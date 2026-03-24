UConn HC Makes Strange Adjustment After Azzi Fudd’s Slump

The UConn Huskies, in their last game, did what they always do. They faced Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA tournament and won 98-45. With that, the Huskies move to their 32nd straight Sweet 16.

Interestingly, this game followed a questionable shooting night for the Huskies. Before the Syracuse game, the Huskies faced UTSA, where they shot just 7-for-33 from beyond the arc, one of their worst 3-point performances of the season. Despite the Huskies winning 90-52, the rhythm was off.

And one of the Huskies’ best 3-point shooters, Azzi Fudd, ended the night with seven points on 3-of-9 shooting, including 1-for-5 from deep. For a player averaging 17.8 points on nearly 50% shooting this season, that is surprising. However, something changed in the Syracuse game.

In her final game at Gampel Pavilion, Fudd created history. And that started with Geno Auriemma asking Fudd to trim her nails.

“I did, I trimmed them. I had a nail file yesterday before practice, and I guess he was right. I had to trim my nails,” said Fudd.

#MMBR Azzi Fudd went crazy tonight🏀

Against Syracuse: Her Stat Line⬇️

34 Points

3 Rebounds

5 Assist

4 Steals

8-11 3PT

13-10 FG pic.twitter.com/hPwj7RZ8Td — Major Movez Basketball Review #MMBR (@MMBR_CoachGBell) March 24, 2026

Auriemma was on to something because in the Syracuse game, Fudd’s game was near absurd. She had 34 points in just 28 minutes, tying her career high, while knocking down 8-of-11 from three. She scored 26 of those in the first half alone and also had five assists and four steals.

Huskies Move to Sweet 16, But a Bigger Test Awaits

Mar 23, 2026; Storrs, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half of the second round game of the women’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Huskies now head to the Sweet 16 for a game against North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 28-7 this season and have won their first two tournament games by an average of nearly 20 points.

The Tar Heels are entering a back-to-back Sweet 16s for the first time in over a decade. However, history favors UConn. The Huskies hold an 8-3 edge in the all-time series, including a 69-58 win in their most recent meeting last season.

This season, the Huskies are on a 52-game winning streak and allowing just 50.4 points per game, the best mark in the country. North Carolina, however, is an equally challenging team. UNC leans heavily on its defensive identity, finishing with the ACC’s second-best scoring defense at 58.9 points allowed per game, just behind Duke.

That identity has shown in their March games, where they took down Western Illinois and Maryland. UConn ranks sixth nationally with 9.5 made threes per game, while North Carolina averages 8.3 and is built to contest shots on the outside. Inside, UNC’s frontcourt, led by Nyla Harris and Ciera Toomey, will have to be ready against a UConn team that thrives on controlling tempo early.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!