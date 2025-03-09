UConn Huskies Star Freshman Receives Major Honors
The Big East is full of some incredible players and talented teams. However, one player who has stood out the entire season is UConn Huskies star Liam McNeeley.
The freshman has been one of the Huskies' top scorers all season, and he received some major honors to cap off his incredible first collegiate season.
The Big East announced its All-Conference teams earlier on Sunday, and McNeeley was named to the All-Freshman team.
The forward and Georgetown's Thomas Sorber were the only two players on the list who were unanimous selections.
Along with being named to the All-Freshman team, McNeeley also earned a spot on the All-Conference Third Team.
Receiving these All-Conference honors is a perfect way to wrap up a phenomenal regular season for the freshman forward.
McNeeley finished the regular season averaging 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 39 percent from the floor and 34 percent from behind the arc.
With solid and well-rounded numbers, McNeeley could be a top prospect and declare for the NBA Draft this June. But before he does that, the 19-year-old still has work to do in a Huskies uniform.
The Huskies are still a true threat to win the Big East tournament and are poised to make some noise once March Madness starts.
However, UConn is going to need their freshman sensations to live up to the hype and be the go-to players he's been for the Huskies all season long.
