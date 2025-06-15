Former UConn Huskies Star Receives Fascinating NBA Draft Prediction
When Liam McNeeley committed to the UConn Huskies, he was a five-star recruit and looked like a lock to be a top-ten pick in the NBA draft once his collegiate career was over.
However, with the 2025 NBA draft less than two weeks away, where McNeeley will be selected is a mystery.
Some mock drafts have him as a lottery pick, while one analyst believes the 19-year-old could fall down to the 20s.
With that in mind, Jordan Monaco of NBA Draft on SI believes McNeeley could be a "potential steal" of the draft.
"A known sharpshooter at Montverde, shooting 31.7% from three was underwhelming for many evaluators -- likely impacting his draft stock. However, the simple number of shots he made and missed is an overextension of focus on results over process -- when it should truly be the opposite. Process-wise, his form consists of a quick release and a singular, fluid motion and is consistent from shot to shot," wrote Monaco.
"While his statistical profile doesn't pop as overly impressive, this one-year sample size at UConn is not reflective of his overall shooting ability."
The draft analyst is spot on with his breakdown of McNeeley's past and potential of being a quality NBA player.
Would McNeeley have liked to connect on more shots in his sole season with the Huskies? Of course.
However, anybody who watched McNeeley play last season knows he has the form and potential to be an above-average spot-up shooter at the NBA level.
If McNeeley falls out of the lottery on draft night, he could very well make everyone who passed on him regret their decision as his career plays out.
