UConn Huskies Star Receives Shocking New NBA Draft Prediction
Liam McNeeley was undeniably impressive during his sole season with the UConn Huskies. He wouldn't have won Big East Freshman Player of the Year if he hadn't.
However, the former five-star recruit's draft stock couldn't be any more of a mystery with the big night less than a week away.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released his new mock draft and is predicting McNeeley to fall all the way down to the Boston Celtics at pick No. 28.
This prediction differs significantly from a recent mock draft, which projects McNeeley to be selected as high as No. 11 by the Portland Trail Blazers.
There a couple of potential reasons why Wasserman believes McNeeley could fall this far in the draft.
One could be the former UConn star's inconsistent shooting. McNeeley was only 38.1 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from behind the arc during his only collegiate season.
Another reason is that Wasserman pointed out that McNeeley likely wouldn't be a first option on whatever team selects him.
"While there isn't a lot of creation to his game, a team with scorers and playmakers could see a complementary piece who's a three-point marksman, off-ball finisher and secondary pick-and-roll passer," wrote the analyst.
That said, if McNeeley does fall, the Celtics should be ecstatic if they can select someone of his potential this late in the draft.
McNeeley is still only 19 years old and has the mechanics to be a solid spot-up shooter and rotation player in the NBA.
Still, it'll be interesting to see where he goes on draft night.
