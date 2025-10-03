UConn HC Seeks Major OL Improvement
The UConn Huskies (3-2) are off to a solid start in their 2025 campaign. Two overtime losses to Syracuse and Delaware are momentum-killers for a number of teams, but Jim Mora’s squad has been able to steady the ship with back-to-back narrow wins over Ball State and Buffalo.
During this week’s obligatory media conference, Mora spoke on his offensive line, which gave up just one sack to one of the nation’s best pass-rushes in Buffalo. After vehemently disagreeing with the fact that a team’s rush yards get subtracted by sacks, this is what Mora said.
“I think that we're still inconsistent, you know, and we're still learning and meshing and growing together, but I think there's been a lot of progress, and I think there's a real intent to go out and practice and master the details that can even make us better up front in the run game and in the pass protection game," Mora said.
So far this season, UConn’s offensive line has handled most things with relative ease. The Huskies rank 24th in tackles for loss allowed with just 3.8 per game.
In terms of other stats, Mora’s rushing offense has mounted the nation’s 42nd-best attack in the nation with 190.2 yards per game on the ground, with 5.69 averaged per carry.
UConn’s passing attack is rated as the 34th-best in the country, with 268.8 yards per game. Overall, the Huskies’ 459 yards on offense through the ground and the air totals out to 25th in the nation.
UConn has only allowed four sacks the entire season, which sits 18th-best in the nation.
This Saturday, UConn faces Florida International University (3-2) (0-1). FIU poses no significant threat with their pass rush as the Panthers have totaled just two sacks per game, which ranks 71st in the land.
Likely FIU’s most dangerous defensive lineman is Keegan Davis. Davis was touted as a 2025 All-CUSA Preseason Third Team per Athlon Sports. The senior has totaled five solo tackles this season. Last season, Davis compiled 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks. This year, Davis has nine total tackles and one sack
Leading FIU’s defensive front in tackles is Olasunkonmi Agunloye. Agunloye has racked up 10 tackles and two sacks. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.
