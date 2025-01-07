UConn's Dan Hurley Changed Socks, Glasses At Halftime To Prevent Disaster
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley honored former St. John's basketball head coach Lou Carnesecca on Sunday by wearing a sweater vs. Providence, but it wasn’t easy for Hurley to veer from his usual attire.
“It was a tough day for me just with how superstitious I am,” Hurley said during the postgame presser following UConn's 87-84 defeat of Providence at Gampel Pavilion.
“I wasn’t able to wear the clothes I wore against Providence the last time that we beat them soundly in Providence, but I changed some clothes at halftime underneath the sweater.”
“There might have been a socks change, and maybe I changed my glasses.”
Hurley also used a bit of deadpan humor to troll UConn’s Video and Scouting Coordinator, Mathew Johnson.
“Matt Johnson actually didn’t text me the glasses that I actually wore against (Providence) the last time.”
“I wore the thicker-rimmed glasses today in the first half, which is partially why we were so bad. If you go back and look at the second half, I had much thinner-rimmed glasses, which is what I wore against them both times last year.”
“So, you know, obviously Matt Johnson let us down.”
It’s a good thing Hurley was able to change his socks and glasses during the intermission, because UConn was in danger of losing its first Big East game of the year versus the Friars.
Instead, the Huskies used a 25-6 run in the second half to come back from a 14-point deficit and get to 12-3 on the season.
