UConn's Dan Hurley Describes Bringing Senior Off Bench: 'It's Like A Warm Bed'
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley completely jinxed his senior guard.
One day after Hurley heaped praise upon Hassan Diarra with multiple metaphors, Diarra had his worst game of the season versus East Texas A&M with an uncharacteristic five turnovers.
But just as Tuesday’s sloppy outing was an outlier for the normally ball-secure Huskies, it was an aberration for Diarra, the 2023-24 BIG EAST Sixth Man Award winner.
As Hurley continues to roll with junior transfer Aidan Mahaney at starting point guard, Diarra remains one of the best players off the bench in the nation.
During a media availability session on Monday, however, Hurley pointed out that Diarra might not be coming off the bench for long.
“Hass’s (bench) role is not set in stone,” Hurley said. “He’s a soldier. He’s played really well for us.”
“It’s like a warm bed or a comfy blanket. Or being in your own home, using your own bathroom would be what Hassan is off the bench right now.”
“He’s going to play starter minutes. He’s going to be in the game down the stretch. … He changes the game when he gets in the game.”
Although the senior is sharing duties at point with Mahaney and rising star freshman Ahmad Nowell, Diarra’s experience with Hurley ultimately makes him the team’s most reliable lead guard.
Something about the makeup of this team tells you that when UConn plays its most important games in March, it will be Diarra as initiator in the most critical moments.
