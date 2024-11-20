UConn's Dan Hurley Talks Athletic Sophomore: 'I Think He'll Be Really Good'
The UConn Huskies are 4-0, but they haven’t been tested yet.
As such, it’s impossible to know how good UConn really is.
One thing’s certain — they’re loaded with talent, especially on the wing.
While Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley will deservedly receive a ton of media attention, sophomore wing Jayden Ross is poised to take a leap this year that could help propel the Huskies into the opportunity for a three-peat.
Ross is the most athletic player on a team that also features Solo Ball and Samson Johnson, which says a lot about the speed and leaping ability he brings to the table.
Ross has shown flashes this season where his skill has caught up to the athleticism, such as during his career-high 14-point performance versus New Hampshire, or during a closed scrimmage where he looked like UConn’s best player.
On Monday during a media availability session ahead of the Huskies’ matchup with East Texas A&M, UConn head coach Dan Hurley spoke about what Ross needs to do to be successful this season.
“I’ve liked (Jayden) Ross for the last three weeks,” Hurley said. “He’s got to just be smart with the way he goes about playing here, and he doesn’t try to live up to what I’m telling the media about him and feel like he’s got to look like Devin Booker.”
“Shoot open threes. Fly around the court defensively. Get on the offensive glass. Cut. Drive a close out. Do all those things and I think he’ll be really good.”
Ross tallied six points, three steals, and two assists versus East Texas A&M on Tuesday night at Gampel Pavilion in an overall sloppy performance from the Huskies.
Ross was responsible for the play of the game — a breakaway poster dunk that will be difficult to top this season on best dunk lists.
