UConn's Dan Hurley On Liam McNeeley's Return: 'We Don't Need A Savior'
UConn’s star freshman is nearing a return to the court, but the Huskies will likely be without him versus DePaul on Wednesday.
UConn’s two-time national champion head coach Dan Hurley fielded questions from reporters on Tuesday ahead of the game, and Hurley gave an update on Liam McNeeley’s status for Wednesday.
“Less likely to play than play,” Hurley said.
The Huskies are 3-3 without McNeeley since the six-foot-seven future NBA lottery pick went down with a high ankle sprain on January 1 versus DePaul.
Hurley didn’t classify UConn’s six-game performance thus far without McNeeley as a failure but did admit the Huskies are “teetering” right now.
Hurley also did well during Tuesday’s press conference to neutralize what’s become somewhat of an overblown expectation that McNeeley will single-handedly save UConn’s season once he returns to action.
“He’s a really good all-around player,” Hurley said. “Liam helped us in a variety of ways. We wouldn’t need him to come back and drop 25 points a game and bail us out that way.”
“His presence would take pressure off of other players right now that are starting to wear down or need another really good player on the court to create some openings and easier things for them. Just getting another really good offensive player on the court, another guy who can rebound and defend, and who’s got that swagger (would be helpful).”
“We don’t really need a savior. We just need another really good player on the court.”
What Hurley and UConn have missed most of all from McNeeley is his playmaking in pick-and-roll action. The Huskies are starved for dribble penetrators this season, which makes every offensive player’s job more difficult.
With McNeeley back in the fold, he’ll attract a ton of gravity from defenses and use his underrated passing skills to create open looks for guys like Alex Karaban who have been smothered of late.
