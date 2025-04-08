UConn's Dan Hurley Shares Landscape Of Current Roster
It was a shorter run in the NCAA Tournament for Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies this season but the ramifications within the roster will be the same.
Hurley has become accustomed to retooling his roster in the age of NIL and the transfer portal in college hoops. This offseason is no different after an exit in the Round of 32 against eventualy National Champion Florida.
Hurley joined Dan Patrick for an interview where he was asked about the current standing of his roster.
“I think right now, I can sit here and saw we definitely have eight players on our team," Hurley said. "We could have as many as 10, maybe two potentially are undecided whether they're going to the NBA.”
UConn received a commitment from Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. last week. This was a major boost to a roster that was close to empty at one point this offseason. Hurley has done another fine job retooling and still awaits a decision from Alex Karaban.
The 6-foot-8 junior has staretd 110 games during his three years in Storrs. Karaban has been apart of two National Championship teams for the Huskies. This season, he averaged 14.3 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. His shooting numbers from three-point range have gone down each year since he was a freshman. Hurley believes Karaban could be close to a decision.
“Alex Karaban is going to make a decision on what he wants to do with this last year," Hurley said. "I can imagine he’s going to be deciding soon. Maybe sometime this week.”
The Huskies have also recruited well out of high school. UConn currently has the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in 2025, according to 247Sports.
The class is headlined by three McDonald's All-Americans. Braylon Mullins is the lone five-star recruit while four-stars Darius Adams and Eric Reibe were also named to the McDonald's game. Jacob Furphy is a third four-star recruit in the class.
“We have three McDonald’s All-Americans," Hurley said. "We think they’re going to be really good. We’re excited about that.”
After two years on top, UConn is no longer the champion of college basketball. Hurley is putting together a roster that looks like it will compete for the top spot once again in 2025-26.