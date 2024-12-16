UConn's Liam McNeeley Could Join Stephon Castle On Spurs In 2025 NBA Draft
UConn fans should appreciate Liam McNeeley every day because he won’t be a Husky for long.
McNeeley will be a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA draft, something his recent performance versus Gonzaga left no doubt about.
While McNeeley could go as high top-five in the draft, a more conservative estimate is that he’ll land somewhere in the late lottery range (picks 10 through 14).
One mock draft — which takes into account NBA teams’ current records as an indicator of their projected draft position — has McNeeley falling to the San Antonio Spurs at No. 12.
The Spurs are currently sitting just outside the Western Conference Play-In at 13-13. San Antonio also owns the Atlanta Hawks’ unprotected first-rounder, but Atlanta has been surging of late and may end up outside of the lottery.
It’s usually frivolous to speculate on a player’s potential NBA team with the draft more than six months away, but a McNeeley-Spurs union is fun to think about because Liam would be joining up with former UConn star Stephon Castle.
San Antonio is one of the fastest-rising teams in the NBA due to the emergence of Castle as a young star alongside Victor Wembanyama. Add McNeeley to that mix, and the Spurs might begin to resemble an updated version of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
But enough with the speculation … McNeeley is a Husky (for now), and college basketball fans get to watch him in a UConn uniform for an entire BIG EAST season (starting Wednesday) and subsequent NCAA Tournament.
Enjoy it while it lasts.
