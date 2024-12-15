UConn's Liam McNeeley Loves The Big Stage: 'That's Why I Chose To Come Here'
Liam McNeeley fits like a glove on Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies, and it’s not even about basketball.
McNeeley is the type of person who wants to perform on the biggest possible stage, and no program provides that platform to a more epic degree than UConn.
Case in point: the focus of the basketball world on Saturday night was Madison Square Garden, where the Huskies were taking on the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs in an event that had the energy of a blockbuster heavyweight fight.
It’s not an environment for every type of personality, but it was a literal playground for McNeeley. The freshman had the best game of his UConn career thus far, dropping a game-high 26 points on 7-for-13 shooting to go along with eight boards, proving his coach’s revelation that McNeeley is built for big moments.
McNeeley talked about his first MSG experience with FOX Sports’ John Fanta after the win.
“I was just really excited to play in the Mecca of all of basketball,” McNeeley said.
“I know the team’s record of 7-0 in this building last season, so I just wanted to keep that up and keep the undefeated record going.”
“We didn’t shoot the ball well from three at all, but we figured it out, and we did have some late big shots from Jaylin Stewart and Solo (Ball). We just figured it out. That’s kind of the culture of this team.”
Fanta also asked McNeeley about his decision to come to UConn, which has already provided McNeeley with unbeatable experiences.
“I’m having the time of my life right now," McNeeley said. "It’s my favorite thing to do, especially at the Mecca of all of basketball and a great crowd. I’m just looking forward to many more.”
“The dynamic of the whole program (makes UConn special). Everybody’s good. You gotta know how to play with good players. It’s not just all iso ball. It’s a real team and a real coach. That’s why I chose to come here.”
