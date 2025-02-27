UConn's Prized 2025 Recruit Braylon Mullins Reaches Epic Milestone
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley’s top recruit for the incoming 2025 class achieved an impressive milestone on Wednesday night.
Looking ahead to the 2025-26 season, Hurley and his staff are bringing in four excellent recruits in Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe, Darius Adams, and Jacob Furphy.
Mullins is the highest ranked of the bunch, as he’s the No. 13 player in the nation according to 247 Sports.
The fix-foot-five shooting guard became his high school’s all-time leading scorer on Wednesday night.
“UConn signee and McDonald’s All-American Braylon Mullins dropped 26 PTS and scored his 2,065th career point tonight to become the all time leading scorer at Greenfield Central (IN),” SportsCenter NEXT posted to X.
Mullins is widely regarded as the best shooter in the 2025 recruiting class, and he also brings good size for position and underrated athleticism to the table.
As UConn has suffered from a drop-off in roster talent this season, Huskies fans are hoping that Mullins will headline a resurgence in elite talent on the team’s depth chart next year.
Mullins committed to Hurley and UConn back in October after it was rumored that he might be staying in state and going to Indiana.
Mullins is a highly-skilled guard who plays primarily on the wing but can also handle point guard duties when needed. Hurley has said he expects Mullins to be a lottery pick in the future, so his time in Storrs may be brief.
More NCAA: UConn's Dan Hurley Predicts Explosive Season For Solo Ball In 2025-26