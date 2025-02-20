UConn's Win Over Villanova Labeled 'Seismic Moment' For Huskies By John Fanta
UConn’s comeback win over Villanova on Tuesday night was a do-or-die moment for the Huskies' season that Liam McNeeley and Co. survived.
FOX Sports’ beloved analyst John Fanta discussed the importance of the win for Dan Hurley’s team on a recent episode of The Field of 68: After Dark podcast.
“You fall behind 53 to 39 against a Villanova team that's already beaten you, and you're sitting there and you're thinking, ‘we're gonna lose this game,’” Fanta said.
“I mean, I think a lot of people were (thinking that), and UConn showed their toughness.”
“Liam McNeeley’s invaluable. He's one of the best five or six freshmen in all the land. He's that good, and right now, I take him over some of the guys with more upside in the NBA draft because he's a winner.”
“Let's face it -- Alex Karaban has hit a wall. He’s just not been able to score to the level that they need him to score and Hassan Diarra has been battling (an injury).”
“It's a seismic moment for your season because if you lose the game, now things are really trending in a bad direction. And by winning the game, now you head into Sunday (versus St. John’s) and you say … we're gonna do this. You already won at Creighton … why can't you win at (Madison Square) Garden?”
UConn takes on St. John’s at noon Eastern Time on Sunday. The Huskies fell at home to Rick Pitino’s ball club back on February 7.
