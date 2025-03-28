UConn Star Paige Bueckers Confirms WNBA Entry
Paige Bueckers confirmed to a fellow Connecticut Huskies legend that her next page will be written with the WNBA's ink.
Per ESPN analyst and fellow former Storrs star Rebecca Lobo, Bueckers confirmed that she will enter the WNBA after her final national championship run with the Huskies ends. Lobo is set to be on the mike when the second-seeded Huskies (33-3) engage in regional semifinal action against No. 3 Oklahoma at the bottom of the Spokanke 4 bracket on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
There was some speculation was Bueckers, 23, would remove herself from draft consideration and instead make her professional entry in season two of Unrivaled, the three-on-three league co-founded by UConn alumnae and future WNBA competitors Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Bueckers previously signed an NIL with the league, which recently wrapped up its first effort in Miami earlier this month.
But it appears that Bueckers will go for w's in the W, which will hold its annual draft on April 14 in Manhattan. The Dallas Wings, who previously chose another UConn rep, Lou Lopez Senechal, with the fifth choice in 2023, hold the first pick after leapfrogging the Los Angeles Sparks at November's draft lottery.
For the time being, however, Bueckers' focus continues to linger solely on collegiate affairs.
"There's a lot of pressures that can come with it," Bueckers said in a discussion with Natasha Dye of People. "Win or go home. It's my last one ever. There really is no do-overs, so just trying not to think about that and really just playing with passion, joy and to have fun."
Bueckers is seemingly destined to go out with a bang as the Huskies seek their first national championship since 2016. She didn't need to do much in the last weekend's opening round victory over Arkansas State but she helped the Huskies overcome an early deficit by tying her career-best with 34 points in a 91-57 triumph against South Dakota State.
