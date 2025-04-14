UConn Star Paige Bueckers Makes Bold Career Move Before WNBA Draft
UConn star Paige Bueckers signed a three-year deal with the 3-on-3 league Unrivaled one night before the WNBA Draft.
Bueckers, the expected number one overall pick in the WNBA Draft, will make more in her first year in the Unrivaled league than in her first four years in the WNBA.
Bueckers capped off her storied career at UConn, winning the National Championship. In 38 games in her senior season, she averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. She shot 53.4 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three.
By joining the Unrivaled league, Bueckers provides herself with a place to play basketball during the WNBA offseason and be rewarded with a bigger contract.
The Unrivaled league was started by WNBA players Naphessa Collier and Breanna Stewart in 2023. Their inaugural season finished in March, with Rose beating Vinyl in the championship.
The offseason priority of the league was to add more talented players rather than adding more teams.
Bueckers is one of the best women's basketball players in the world and is widely expected to be drafted by the Dallas Wings with the number one overall pick. She is a significant addition to Unrivaled heading into their second season next year.
