UConn Women's Basketball Star Has Teamed Up With Stephen Curry
While many UConn Huskie fans are gearing up for the upcoming women's college basketball season, the group received exciting news this week in regards to one of the team's prominent player.
According to a press release on Thursday, Huskies' star player Azzi Fudd will be joining iHeart Women’s Sports podcast in partnership with Unanimous Media to launch her own podcast, 'Fudd Around And Find Out'.
"I’m beyond excited to deepen my relationship with Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media as we launch ‘Fudd Around And Find Out’ with iHeart Women’s Sports,” Fudd said in an official press release. “This podcast is a space where I can bring my full self—athlete, storyteller, budding entrepreneur and fan of the game—and highlight the voices that deserve to be heard. Whether we’re talking hoops, culture, business or life beyond the court, I want every episode to feel real and empowering. This has been a dream in the making and I truly can’t wait for the world to… 'Fudd Around And Find Out.'"
The news comes as the company celebrates its one-year anniversary of iHeart Women’s Sports, the first-ever audio platform exclusively to women's sports. Fudd also partners with Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media, as she now is able to tell her incredible journey throughout her young career.
Fudd played a key role during the Huskies' 2024-25 National Championship run, as she averaged 13.6 points on 47.4 shooting from the field last season. With star guard Paige Bueckers off to the WNBA, Fudd will likely be able to expand her role in head coach Geno Auriemma's offense, alongside forward Sarah Strong this upcoming season.
