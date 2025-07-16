UConn Huskies' Dan Hurley Reveals Team's Key Issue During 2024-25 Season
With the 2025-26 college basketball season slowly approaching, UConn Huskies' head coach Dan Hurley recently gave some insight into the key issue his team faced during the 2024-25 campaign.
Hurley posted to social media on Wednesday, claiming that after rewatching the previous season, he believed that the team's lack of defense "killed" their season.
Despite allowing an average of 68 points per game last season, the averaged jumped to roughly 72 points per game in the teams eight games against top-25 opponents during the regular season. But the defensive efforts did show signs of improvement towards the end of the season, as UConn allowed an average of 62 points per game in the team's last five contests.
In addition to his comment on the defensive efforts last year, Hurley also made a comment about the team during the Maui Invitational back in November, stating that it was "time consuming..."
Heading into the program's trip to Maui in 2024, the Huskies were on a four-game win streak to kick off the season. However, this dramatically changed when Hurley's squad would go on to drop three-consecutive games during the tournament, including losses to Memphis, Colorado and Dayton. Luckily, UConn was able to win their next eight games after the dreadful run, with wins against Baylor and Gonzaga.
