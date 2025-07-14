Huskies Report

UConn Huskies Star Drafted By Intriguing MLB Team

UConn Huskies' Ryan Daniels was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Tommy Wild

Jun 18, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; An on-deck circle with the NCAA logo is pictured on the field before the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the TCU Horned Frogs at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The UConn Huskies baseball team had a special run during the 2025 season, but came up just short of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

Now, one of the top hitters on the Huskies is working to fulfill his dream of playing at the big league level.

During the 11th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, the Minnesota Twins selected INF Ryan Daniel with the 329th overall pick.

Daniels missed the majority of the 2024 season after a hip injury, but rebuilt his draft stock in 2025 with one of the best seasons in program history.

Daniels broke out during his senior season with the Huskies and recorded a slash line of .365/.476/.744 with an OPS of 1.220. The infielder showed a lot of potential to be a solid power-hitter, slugging 18 home runs, 15 doubles, and four triples, too.

He also led the conference with 75 RBI (the fourth-most in single-season history) and slugging percentage. These stats were good enough for Daniel to be named BIG EAST Player of the Year.

When it comes to college prospects, it's important to look at their plate discipline and swing decision, and Daniels has shown positive signs on that front.

During his time at UConn, the infielder recorded 72 walks and 83 strikeouts.

As an 11th-round pick, Daniels still has a long way to go and has a lot to prove to show that he can be a Big League player one day.

However, if coming back from the hip injury shows anything, it's that Daniels has the determination and work ethic to make an MLB roster at some point during his career.

Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

