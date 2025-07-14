UConn Huskies Star Drafted By Intriguing MLB Team
The UConn Huskies baseball team had a special run during the 2025 season, but came up just short of reaching the NCAA Tournament.
Now, one of the top hitters on the Huskies is working to fulfill his dream of playing at the big league level.
During the 11th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, the Minnesota Twins selected INF Ryan Daniel with the 329th overall pick.
Daniels missed the majority of the 2024 season after a hip injury, but rebuilt his draft stock in 2025 with one of the best seasons in program history.
Daniels broke out during his senior season with the Huskies and recorded a slash line of .365/.476/.744 with an OPS of 1.220. The infielder showed a lot of potential to be a solid power-hitter, slugging 18 home runs, 15 doubles, and four triples, too.
He also led the conference with 75 RBI (the fourth-most in single-season history) and slugging percentage. These stats were good enough for Daniel to be named BIG EAST Player of the Year.
When it comes to college prospects, it's important to look at their plate discipline and swing decision, and Daniels has shown positive signs on that front.
During his time at UConn, the infielder recorded 72 walks and 83 strikeouts.
As an 11th-round pick, Daniels still has a long way to go and has a lot to prove to show that he can be a Big League player one day.
However, if coming back from the hip injury shows anything, it's that Daniels has the determination and work ethic to make an MLB roster at some point during his career.
