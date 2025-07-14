Huskies Report

Liam McNeeley Praises UConn, Dan Hurley As NBA Career Begins

Liam McNeeley knows his time with the UConn Huskies will help him in the NBA.

Tommy Wild

Feb 11, 2025; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) dribbles against the Creighton Bluejays during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies have a history of developing players who turn into stars after their collegiate careers.

From Stephon Castle, Kemba Walker, Andre Drummond, Rudy Gay, and back to Ben Gordon and Ray Allen, there's never a shortage of talented former Huskies in the NBA.

The next player who could add themselves to that list is Liam McNeeley, who is getting his first taste of the next level during the NBA Summer League.

McNeeley was incredible in his first game with the Charlotte Hornets, crediting UConn and Dan Hurley for preparing him for the NBA.

"Yeah, you know, all the old UConn players have said the UConn practices are harder than NBA games, so I got a little taste of that. Coach Hurley, that's my guy. I love him."

In his first NBA Summer League action, McNeeley led his team with 22 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. He even connected on three of the five three-pointers he attempted.

This is a pretty impressive performance for a player who was selected 29th overall in the draft. However, there's more to the story.

McNeeley recently revealed that he was playing through an injury during his freshman season at UConn. Although the injury was severe enough to cause him to miss games, it clearly impacted his overall game and shot-making ability.

Perhaps, we're finally getting a look at a fully healthy McNeeley, and if that's the case, the Hornets could potentially have gotten the steal of the draft.

McNeeley and the Hornets' next Summer League game is against the Dallas Mavericks on July 14 at 6:30 PM EST.

