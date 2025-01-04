Update On UConn's Liam McNeeley: 'One Of The Better Players In The Country'
UConn Huskies wing Liam McNeeley is not only one of the best freshmen in the nation; he’s one of the best players overall.
McNeeley is also injured currently. The six-foot-seven future lottery pick suffered an ankle injury during UConn’s win over DePaul on Wednesday.
What’s the latest on McNeeley’s expected return date?
Basketball analyst and co-founder of Field of 68, Jeff Goodman, weighed in on McNeeley during a recent episode of The Field of 68: After Dark podcast.
“I don't think from what I heard (the injury is) overly serious,” Goodman said.
“(McNeeley) could miss a couple games here and he's huge for them.”
“He's been arguably their best player overall … (McNeeley’s) been one of the best freshmen in the country, (and) maybe one of the better players in the country. So on one hand, they cannot afford to lose him, but as long as it's only for a week or two, it's not that big a deal.”
McNeeley is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Huskies, both second on the team.
The apex of McNeeley’s season thus far was a 26-point, 8-rebound coming out party in a win over Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden on December 14.
