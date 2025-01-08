Where Does Donovan Clingan Rank Among Dan Hurley's Most Talented UConn Players?
Ranking the 10 most talented UConn Huskies players Dan Hurley has coached…
5. Donovan Clingan
There are plenty of examples of seven-footers who lack the grift, skill, and feel for the game to make it to the next level.
Clingan is the opposite of that. If he was six-foot-nine instead of seven-foot-two, it’s not hard to imagine Clingan still being a rugged Division-I big battling on the glass every night and competing with ferocity.
But the fact that Cling Kong does have that elite size to go along with his work ethic and toughness is what makes him a special, special talent.
Nothing will prevent Clingan from having a long and successful NBA career except injury. Despite being far from a freak athlete, he has really good hands and feet, and even elite-level of both if we are talking among guys over seven feet.
His potential as a passer and 3-point shooter is high, too, making him a ridiculous stretch-five at the NBA level — the kind of guy you can build a team around as your second franchise cornerstone if his health allows for it.
People forget that Clingan hasn’t turned 21 yet. The Portland Trail Blazers love what they have in Clingan, so much so that they’re reportedly looking to move either Deandre Ayton or Robert Williams III to clear more time for Clingan and allow him to blossom even quicker.
But who tops Clingan as the fourth-most talented player Hurley has coached at UConn? Find out below.
