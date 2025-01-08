Where Does Tristen Newton Rank Among Dan Hurley's Most Talented UConn Players?
3. Tristen Newton
There’s nothing Newton is less than proficient at on the basketball floor, plus he gives you great size for position at six-foot-five. In that sense, he reminds one a bit of Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White.
Like White, Newton isn’t freakishly athletic, but take his leaping ability for granted, and he’ll dunk on you or block your shot.
It would be shocking if Newton didn’t pan out in the NBA — he’s everything you want at the position on both sides of the ball, as long as you’re not looking for him to be your primary scoring option, a la Blazers Damian Lillard, but NBA teams rarely compete for a title with a point guard as a primary option, anyway.
Newton has great feel when it comes to initiating offense and decision-making, and he can score when needed.
His talent level was on full display during both of his years under Hurley, the latter of which saw Newton pick up Big East Tournament MVP, Final Four Most Outstanding Player, and the Bob Cousy Award for the nation’s top point guard.
Having Newton in Storrs was like having an NBA point guard at the college level, which explains why Newton did nothing but win.
After getting mysteriously waived by the Indiana Pacers, Newton was recently picked up by the Minnesota Timberwolves, a franchise he’ll definitely add value to sooner rather than later.
