Former UConn Star Guard Picked Up By Timberwolves: 'They Believe In Him'
Former UConn Huskies two-time national champion point guard Tristen Newton has landed with his second NBA franchise just a few months into his professional career.
Newton was waived by the Indiana Pacers on January 1, which was a confusing move by Indiana, as noted by Big East Bar Room co-host Ryan Cassidy.
“It's weird to waive your second round draft pick after 10 G League games,” Cassidy said.
“It's even weirder when he's averaging 15.9 PTS & 6.6 AST.”
“Tristen Newton is a back-to-back National Champion. He'll find a spot.”
It didn’t take long for Newton to find that spot. Newton was snatched up by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday (January 3), merely 48 hours after being waived.
Newton will wear No. 13 for the Wolves.
According to Huskies head coach Dan Hurley, Minnesota was a huge fan of Newton’s during the 2024 NBA draft process.
Hurley was asked about Newton landing in Minnesota during a media availability session on Saturday leading up to UConn’s Sunday showdown with Providence.
“(Minnesota is) a good spot (for Newton),” Hurley said.
“They were really maybe the highest on him going through the draft process … I know they believe in him. I know that their communication with the staff is that they're really excited to have him as a part of the organization. I think they were maybe the team that was the most high on him going into the draft, so it’s going to give Tristen his best shot.”
Newton is a do-it-all point guard with great size for position at six-foot-five. He averaged 12.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game for UConn in 79 games.
Newton is one of the ten best UConn players ever, and it’s no surprise that a contending franchise like Minnesota capitalized on his availability.
