Huskies Report

WNBA Legend Makes Shocking Statement About Former UConn Star Paige Bueckers

Former UConn star Paige Bueckers has received high praise from a WNBA legend.

Ben Cooper

May 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the second half against the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
May 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the second half against the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

WNBA legend and former UConn star Diana Taurasi believes fellow former UConn star Paige Bueckers will be the best player in the WNBA at some point.

"She's going to end up being the best player in the league for sure," Taurasi shared on the No Offseason Podcast.

Bueckers was the number one overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft after an incredible career at UConn.

In her senior season, Bueckers led UConn to become National Champions. She was also an AP All-American for the third time, averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Bueckers shot 53.4 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three.

Four games into her rookie season with the Wings, Bueckers is averaging 13 points per game along with 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

While these are solid numbers, she has struggled with her efficiency, shooting 34 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from behind the arc.

Although Bueckers is struggling with her efficiency, she is contributing to the Wings and showing her potential. The praise from Taurasi, one of, if not the greatest, WNBA player of all time, should give Bueckers confidence as she continues her rookie campaign.

Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:

MORE: UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Details Return to Connecticut, Where Huskies' Glory Began

MORE: UConn Baseball Snubbed From NCAA Tournament

MORE: UConn's New Elite Recruit Earns High Praise from High School Coach

MORE: UConn Star Named Central Piece in Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

MORE: Analyst Exposes Major Red Flag for UConn Standout After NBA Rookie Season

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Basketball