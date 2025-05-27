WNBA Legend Makes Shocking Statement About Former UConn Star Paige Bueckers
WNBA legend and former UConn star Diana Taurasi believes fellow former UConn star Paige Bueckers will be the best player in the WNBA at some point.
"She's going to end up being the best player in the league for sure," Taurasi shared on the No Offseason Podcast.
Bueckers was the number one overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft after an incredible career at UConn.
In her senior season, Bueckers led UConn to become National Champions. She was also an AP All-American for the third time, averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Bueckers shot 53.4 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three.
Four games into her rookie season with the Wings, Bueckers is averaging 13 points per game along with 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.
While these are solid numbers, she has struggled with her efficiency, shooting 34 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from behind the arc.
Although Bueckers is struggling with her efficiency, she is contributing to the Wings and showing her potential. The praise from Taurasi, one of, if not the greatest, WNBA player of all time, should give Bueckers confidence as she continues her rookie campaign.
