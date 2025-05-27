UConn Star Named Central Piece in Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
There is plenty of trade speculation buzzing around Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and a former UConn Huskies star could play a major role in potential discussions: San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle.
The Spurs have been pitched as a possible destination for Antetokounmpo based on the fact that they already have Victor Wembanyama and a plethora of talented young pieces around him, but in order for San Antonio to actually pry Antetokounmpo away from the Bucks, it may have to part with a rather painful package.
Jacob Douglas of Pounding the Rock briefly touched on a potential Spurs trade for Antetokounmpo in a recent piece, and he mentioned Castle as a central figure in any upcoming trade talks.
"This offseason will show exactly how the Spurs feel about Castle. If they are indeed players in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, Castle will likely be a big part of those conversation," Douglas wrote. "Milwaukee would likely insist he is in the deal. If talks break down because of that, it’s safe to call Castle untouchable. "
Castle just won the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds over 26.7 minutes per game.
The 20-year-old has seemingly limitless potential as a two-way player, and you would think San Antonio would want to ensure that it keeps Castle to grow with Antetokounmpo if the Spurs do, in fact, try to acquire the two-time MVP.
However, if Milwaukee does insist on the UConn product, it will absolutely be interesting to see what San Antonio decides to do.
Castle spent one season with the Huskies in 2023-24, helping lead them to their second straight national championship. He was then selected by the Spurs with the fourth overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.
