UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Details Return to Connecticut, Where Huskies' Glory Began
Paige Bueckers never lost a game at Mohegan Sun Arena during her storied five-year career with the UConn Huskies. On Tuesday night, she’ll step back into that familiar arena. But this time, it will be as a professional, still searching for her first WNBA win.
Now the face of the Dallas Wings after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Bueckers brings her 0-4 team to Connecticut to face the equally winless Sun in a battle of rebuilding squads. But for Bueckers, returning to Mohegan Sun feels like more than just another game.
“I feel like Mohegan is like my second home to Gampel (Pavilion) in Connecticut, so it’s great to be back,” Bueckers said to the Hartford Courant. “It’s definitely different. It’ll be weird stepping on the court, I think, not in a UConn uniform, but it’ll be something that I’ll enjoy with a new experience and a new team and new organization. It’s just another step in the new journey, and I’ll definitely enjoy being back here in the state I love so much."
Bueckers went 15-0 at Mohegan during her college career, leading UConn to four Big East Tournament titles and, in 2025, another national championship. Her dominance on that floor, highlighted by averaging 22.3 points in her final Big East run, cemented her as one of the greatest to play for the Huskies
But this isn’t the UConn dynasty. The Wings are a young team with growing pains, and Bueckers has already lost more games in two weeks than she did her entire senior year. Still, she remains undeterred.
“What’s delayed is not denied,” she said. “We’re just trying to grow and stay optimistic.”
On a court where she once made history, Bueckers now seeks a fresh start. A win on Tuesday wouldn’t just snap a losing streak. It would bring her full circle, right where her legend began.