Picks and Predictions for UConn's Matchup vs. Rice
The UConn Huskies are set to visit the Rice Owls for a Week 9 matchup. Joe Fagnano and Co. have four straight wins to their name and are aiming to make it five at Rice Stadium.
Rice’s last win came over a month ago. They were on a bye when the Huskies took down Boston College last week. The well-rested Owls hope to return to their winning ways against Jim Mora’s team. The Huskies are yet to lose a game in regulation and have secured most of their victories way before the clock has run out as well.
So, what does the UConn Huskies On SI staff think ahead of this week's contest?
Nishant Gupta, Staff Writer
The Huskies travel to Houston with bowl eligibility on the line, and they're facing the perfect opponent to punch that ticket. The Huskies are riding a four-game win streak into Rice Stadium, while the Owls have lost their last three games, including a 61-13 dismantling from UTSA.
Fagnano has been sensational during this surge, throwing 15 touchdowns without a single interception while averaging 274 yards per game. The Huskies' offense is in a steaming hot form, ranking 17th nationally in scoring and 16th in total offense. Meanwhile, Rice's offense ranks 126th nationally, averaging just 19.4 points per game.
The Huskies should take care of business here and secure their second bowl berth under Mora.
UConn 38, Rice 13
Jayesh Pagar, Staff Writer
This matchup comes down to one thing: quarterback play. Fagnano has been lights-out this season - he's thrown 15 touchdowns without a single interception. Meanwhile, Rice is dealing with a mess at the QB position after three guys got hurt in their ugly loss to UTSA right before the bye week.
Rice loves to run the ball and eat up the clock with its triple-option offense, but that game plan falls apart when you're playing from behind. UConn's defense has been getting after quarterbacks all year - they're third in the country in sacks - and Rice's banged-up QB situation is not ideal for handling that kind of pressure.
With UConn riding a four-game win streak and Rice losing three straight, the momentum is clearly on the Huskies' side. This should be a solid road win for UConn.
UConn 31, Rice 17
Shivani Menon, Staff Writer
UConn’s offense has been untouchable this season. Fagnano remains flawless through the air. Meanwhile, Cam Edwards and Skyler Bell provide dynamic threats on the ground. Against Rice's defense that struggles to contain versatile attacks, the Huskies should be able to control the tempo and keep the chains moving.
Rice relies heavily on its rushing duo of Quinton Jackson and Daelen Alexander, but the Owls’ 3-4 record and inconsistent passing game will make it difficult to keep up with UConn’s balanced attack. Expect the Huskies to lean on their offensive line and playmakers to lead both sides of the ball.
UConn 32, Rice 15
Aman Sharma, Staff Writer
I'm riding with UConn to win comfortably at Rice Stadium. The Huskies are surging with three consecutive victories, including that impressive 38-23 road win at Boston College, where quarterback Joe Fagnano threw for 362 yards and maintained his zero in the interception column on the season.
Meanwhile, Rice is limping into this matchup on a brutal three-game skid, most recently absorbing a crushing 61-13 beatdown from UTSA. The Owls' offense has been sluggish, with Chase Jenkins throwing just 89 passes all season, while Rice relies heavily on its ground game, which averages 215.4 yards per game.
UConn's defense already has its number, limiting Rice to 178 total yards in last year's 17-10 victory. It can be expected that the Huskies will exploit Rice's vulnerable defense and cruise to a comfortable double-digit victory on the road.
UConn 34, Rice 17
