UConn to Play Army in Fenway Bowl

The UConn Huskies’ 2025 regular season ended with a thrilling 48-45 victory over Florida Atlantic. The 9-3 campaign secured the program’s second-straight bowl eligibility, and Joe Fagnano’s men received their fate on Dec. 7.

The Huskies are heading to the Fenway Bowl to face the Army Black Knights on Dec. 27 at 2:15 p.m. at Fenway Park in Boston. The program announced the news on X.

“Back like we never left! The Huskies are Fenway Bowl Bound.”

From 2010 to 2020, UConn played in just one bowl game. In the last four years, the Huskies have made three bowl appearances and won at least nine games in back-to-back seasons.​

UConn’s Interim head coach Gordon Sammis shared his feelings about the Bowl game. Sammis was named the program's interim HC following Jim Mora's departure to Colorado State.

"We're honored to accept the invitation to return to the Wasabi Fenway Bowl,” Sammis said. “Last year's experience was memorable—our victory over North Carolina, combined with our incredible fanbase helping set a Fenway Bowl attendance record, showed what UConn football is all about. We're excited to build on that success and create more special memories at historic Fenway Park. Playing at such an iconic venue is a unique opportunity, and our players have worked exceptionally hard this season to put themselves in position for a 10th win and what would be a historic season for UConn football. They've earned the chance to return to Boston and compete on this special stage once again."

The Huskies have hired former Toledo Rockets head coach Jason Candle on a six-year deal that locks him in at UConn till 2031.

UConn’s Incredible 2025 Season

The Huskies went 6-0 at home, only the third time in program history they've achieved an undefeated home record. They welcomed more than 38,000 fans to Rentschler Field for a Duke game in November, the largest home attendance since 2013.

The architect of this turnaround has been senior quarterback Joe Fagnano, who transferred to UConn from Maine. During the 2025 regular season, Fagnano posted 285 completions for 3,448 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just one interception. He capped the regular season with a career-high 446 passing yards and three touchdowns against Florida Atlantic.

Senior wide receiver Skyler Bell, who finished the regular season with 101 receptions for 1,276 yards and 13 touchdown catches, complemented the Huskies' QB. In the win over UAB earlier this season, Bell alone recorded eight receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Cam Edwards charted 199 carries for 1,132 yards and spearheaded the Huskies' ground game.

