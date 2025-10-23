UConn QB's Stats Make Arch Manning Look Overrated
While Arch Manning was crowned college football's next superstar, UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano has quietly put together the most impressive numbers in the nation. With 1,918 yards, 15 touchdowns, and zero interceptions, Fagnano is rewriting the 2026 NFL Draft narrative.
Before the season started, the storyline felt quite unreal. Arch Manning would follow his legendary uncles Peyton and Eli Manning to become the 2026 NFL Draft's first overall pick.
But October has told a completely different story. Manning has thrown five interceptions while completing just 60.3% of his passes for 1,449 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers stand nowhere in comparison to what Fagnano has accomplished.
Through seven games, he has completed 154 of 226 passes for 1,918 yards with 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions. That zero in the interception column makes Fagnano the only starting quarterback in college football without a pick this season.
Nobody else can match that stat. Not even close.
Fagnano's 68.1% completion rate and 161.3 passer rating rank among the nation's elite, while Manning's numbers continue dropping. Yet somehow Manning gets all the attention while Fagnano flies under the radar despite playing for an independent program with limited national coverage.
His recent performances have been spectacular. Against FIU, Fagnano threw for a career-high 355 yards and four touchdowns with a 232.2 passer rating. The following week against Boston College, he broke that record with 362 yards and four more scores in UConn's 38-23 win.
"You know, Joe's got a good surrounding cast. He's got guys that he trusts. He trusts the people up front, he trusts his receivers, he's going to throw it into tight spots. He's played a lot of football, and with that comes a lot of confidence," UConn head coach Jim Mora said after the FIU victory.
The Huskies are riding a four-game winning streak with a 5-2 record, matching Notre Dame for the best record among independent programs. Fagnano has completed 74.2% of his passes during the surge, connecting with receivers Skyler Bell and tight end Juice Vereen for big plays.
"It was a tremendous honor to be the quarterback for this offense, for this team. A lot of guys are counting on me, and I wouldn't want it any other way," Fagnano said in preseason.
Manning's draft stock has crashed so badly that ESPN's survey of 25 NFL executives ranked him dead last among 2026 quarterback prospects. Meanwhile, Fagnano is quietly entering the conversation without any media hype.
The seventh-year quarterback has overcome shoulder injuries and position battles to become college football's most efficient passer. His ability to protect the football makes him an intriguing NFL prospect despite playing outside the Power Five spotlight.
Manning has the famous last name. Fagnano has the production. Right now, the numbers clearly favor the UConn signal-caller who deserves serious recognition in the 2026 NFL Draft race.
