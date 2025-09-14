UConn Drops Heartbreaker to Delaware
Coming into this game against the Blue Hens, the Huskies dropped their previous game to the Syracuse Orange 27-20 on the road. The Huskies came into Newark needing a win against an opponent that they knew that they could beat.
But that was not the case as the Huskies went all the way to overtime against the Blue Hens and ended up on the wrong end of the stick. They lost 44-41 and a big game from quarterback Joe Fagnano was not enough.
Fagnano completed 28-of-38 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns. Fagnano also found his favorite target Skyler Bell for 7 times for 92 yards with Bell's longest reception being for 31 yards.
The game started out pretty lousy for the visitors as the Huskies went three-and-out and then allowed Delaware to score a touchdown on their first drive of the game. Nick Minicucci got into the end zone from three yards out and the Blue Hens led 7-0.
But on the ensuing drive, the Huskies had the answer. Cam Edwards found paydirt from 51-yards out and it electrified the Huskies sideline and suddenly the game was tied at 7.
But on the ensuing drive for the Blue Hens, on two plays, they had the answer. Jo Silver got past the defense and got into the end zone on a 70-yard dash, and it was 14-7 Blue Hens.
On the next Huskies drive, they went 8 plays 65 yards and Chris Freeman kicked a 28-yard field goal to make it a 14-10 game. The Huskies felt pretty okay going into the second quarter.
On the first drive of the second quarter, Delaware made the Huskies defense tired and went 12 plays 79 yards for the touchdown and it was a 21-10 Blue Hens lead. But the Huskies again had another answer.
The Huskies went 7 plays 73 yards for the touchdown on the ensuing drive as Victor Rosa found the end zone from 31 yards out and it was a 21-17 game. The Huskies defense was ready for the Blue Hens on the next drive.
They went 4 plays 14 yards and punted after only 1:22 of possession. The Huskies got the ball back and marched down the field in 7 plays 83 yards for the touchdown as Cam Edwards got into the end zone for his second score of the game. The Huskies somehow led 24-21.
But the Blue Hens burned the Huskies on the next drive as they went down the field in 3 plays and it was 28-24 as this game kept going back-and-forth.
28-24 was the score going into halftime as neither team found a rhythm towards the end of the half. The Huskies felt good about their chances.
The first three drives between both teams netted no scoring at all until the Huskies had the ball at their own 21-yard-line with about 8 minutes left in the third quarter. Fagnano found Reymello Murphy in the back of the end zone for 7 as the Huskies had the lead again 31-28.
But here came the Blue Hens yet again. They had the answer as the next drive they stormed down the field in 11 plays 75 yards for the score as the Huskies trailed again 35-31 going to the fourth quarter.
The Huskies opened the fourth quarter with a long touchdown drive in ten plays 75 yards as Fagnano found Alex Honig for the one-yard touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the one-yard line. The Huskies led 38-35 late in the fourth.
The Huskies defense came up huge as they forced a missed field goal from the Blue Hens on the next drive. This was the Huskies chance to run some clock and put the game away.
The Huskies on the next drive ran the clock all the way down to two minutes left, went for it on 4th-and-2 from the Blue Hens 23-yard line, and did not get it. This was their chance to win the game and they did not put it away.
The Blue Hens got the ball back with 2:10 to go and hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime. All the Huskies needed was 2 yards and the game belonged to them. But this one was headed to overtime.
The Huskies kicked a 24-yard field goal from Chris Freeman on their first possession of overtime and had a chance to win the game with their defense. But the Blue Hens got into the end zone rather easy as Minicucci had his second touchdown of the game from 13-yards out and won the game 44-41.
The Huskies should be 3-0, but they are unfortunately 1-2 with 2 very tough losses back-to-back on the road. The Huskies face the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday September 20 from Pratt and Whitney Stadium at 3:30 P.M. EST on CBSSN.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!