UConn Blows Out UAB, Earns Bowl Eligibility
The UConn Huskies bounced back against the UAB Blazers in the Week 10 game. Coming off a 37-34 loss to the Rice Owls, Joe Fagnano and Co. crushed the Blazers to secure bowl eligibility at Rentschler Field.
Jim Mora's squad showcased the kind of dominance expected, dominating the game from start to finish. Both the defense and offense were at their best and got the job done comfortably.
Joe Fagnano and Skyler Bell Run Riot
The defense kicked things off for the Huskies after a quiet first ten minutes. The Blazers QB Jalen Kitna’s pass was caught by defensive back Cam Chadwick for the first interception of the day.
Fagnano found Skyler Bell, his favorite weapon this season, wide open and threw a 20-yard pass at him. The wide receiver side stepped to dodge a defender and dived into the endzone to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead near the end of the first quarter.
Camryn Edwards added another touchdown to the team’s tally as he sneaked in for a one-yard rushing TD in the second quarter. The Huskies QB got the ball back seconds later as Chadwick caught Ryder Burton’s pass for his second interception of the game. Chris Freeman scored a field goal from 50 yards to extend UConn’s lead to 17 points.
The Blazers looked clueless against the Fagnano-Bell duo throughout the game. The QB’s pass to the WB seemed difficult to grab but Bell leaped into the air, towering over the defender, to register his second touchdown. The Huskies went back to the locker room with a 24-0 lead at halftime.
Fagnano showed why he is one of the top QBs in college football right now. He threw a dart at Juice Vereen, and the tight end dived into the end zone after escaping the defender to make it 31-0.
Burton spoiled the UConn’s plans of preventing the Blazers put anything on the board. The UAB QB linked with Brandon Hawkins Jr. to score the first points for his team. But Fagnano and Bell Struck again to maintain the 30+ point lead.
The Huskies QB threw an extraordinary pass at Bell who caught it near the five-yard line and tip-toed into the end zone for his third touchdown of the day.
Cam Chadwick did not let the Blazers going. He caught another interception off Burton to take his tally to three. But Hawkins rushed in for a 32-yard touchdowns just three minutes later. The Blazers QB connected with Kaleb Brown for a 13-yard TD in the dying moments of the game to end the day on a positive note.
Biggest Performers From Huskies Win Over Blazers
The Huskies QB finished the game with 23 completions of 30 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Fagnano reached a major career milestone, surpassing the 10,000-career passing yards mark in the 38-19 win over Blazers. Over 2,500 of those have come this season only.
Fagnano has now thrown 22 touchdowns this season and is yet to throw an interception. Edwards was the pick among the rushers, racking up 15 carries for 62 yards and one touchdown.
The Huskies’ receiving corps impressed once again, and it was Bell leading the charge for umptieth time this season. The wide receiver recorded eight receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns. John Neider charted five receptions for 55 yards while Vereen grabbed three passes for 24 yards and one touchdown.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!