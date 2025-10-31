UConn vs. UAB: How to Watch, Game Predictions
The UConn Huskies (5-3) will host the UAB Blazers (3-4) in the Week 10 game with bowl eligibility on the line. Joe Fagnano and Co. hope to bounce back from a devastating double-overtime loss at Rice last week. The Huskies fell 37-34 in the extra period in Houston. It was their third overtime defeat of the season, all of which have come on the road.
The Huskies had a lot of positives to take from last week’s game. Quarterback Fagnano completed 32 of 48 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Skyler Bell caught eight passes for 158 yards and a score, including an 80-yard touchdown on the game's opening play.
However, it was not enough against Rice running back Quinton Jackson, who torched the UConn defense with four total touchdowns, including the decisive 23-yard run in the second overtime. Head coach Jim Mora didn't mince words after the Rice loss, calling the performance "not acceptable" and venting his frustration at the team's inability to execute in crucial moments.
UAB comes into this matchup off a bye week, riding momentum from a stunning upset victory over then-No. 22 Memphis. The Blazers' defense held the Tigers to just 17 points (excluding a kickoff return touchdown). They will be fighting to keep their bowl hopes alive as they need three wins in the remaining five games to make it happen.
How to Watch
Where: Rentschler Field
What Time: 12 p.m. ET
How to Watch: CBS Sports Network
Stream: Fubo
Radio: WJOX 94.5 FM with David Crane handling play-by-play duties.
All eyes will be on whether UConn can finally shake off the ghosts of Rice and punch its ticket to one of the 35 bowl games that will be played this postseason. So, what does the UConn Huskies On SI staff think?
Predictions
Nishant Gupta, Staff Writer
UConn enters Saturday's matchup as heavy 11.5-point favorites against UAB, and rightfully so. After a devastating double-overtime loss at Rice last week, the Huskies will use their home-field advantage to reassert dominance.
Joe Fagnano should have a field day against UAB's secondary, while the Huskies' defense will be motivated to protect the run after being gashed by Rice. UAB's upset win over Memphis is impressive, but they are unlikely to be an even match for the Huskies.
UConn is expected to control the game from start to finish and have its way with the Blazers while Fagnano continues to keep his zero-interception streak alive. The Huskies secure bowl eligibility convincingly.
UConn 35, UAB 17
Shivani Menon, Staff Writer
The Huskies got humbled by Rice, but that loss might be the wake-up call they needed. After four straight wins, UConn’s defense got exposed for the first time, allowing nearly 450 total yards. Now, with bowl eligibility still within reach, UAB might be the best opponent for it.
Quarterback Joe Fagnano remains the steady hand with 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions. His chemistry with Skyler Bell has kept the offense in the national top 20 for scoring. Expect Mora to lean on Cam Edwards, whose downhill running style will test a UAB defense.
UAB, meanwhile, has been inconsistent. Quarterback Jalen Kitna has had moments, but the Blazers’ offensive line has allowed 14 sacks for 83 yards lost. On the ground, Jevon Jackson leads, but the team’s 4.3 yards per carry average and 122 rushing yards per game haven’t been enough to balance their attack.
The Huskies’ edge in physicality and quarterback efficiency should carry them through. If Fagnano keeps his composure and the defense tightens up, expect UConn to control tempo and reclaim momentum.
UConn 34, UAB 21.
