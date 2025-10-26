UConn HC Rips OT Collapse After Rice Loss
The UConn Huskies' four-game winning run came to a frustrating end in Houston as the Huskies dropped a 37-34 heartbreaker to Rice in double overtime.
What began as a promising evening turned into another road collapse, their third overtime loss away from home this season.
Head coach Jim Mora did not hold back after the defeat, calling the performance “not acceptable” and expressing disappointment in the team’s inability to execute when it mattered most. The Huskies now sit at 5-3, while Rice, snapping a month-long drought, climbed back to .500 at 4-4.
Jackson’s Dominance and UConn’s Missed Opportunities
Rice running back Quinton Jackson once again proved to be UConn’s kryptonite. The junior torched the Huskies with 21 carries for 168 yards and three touchdowns, including the decisive 23-yard run in the second overtime that sealed the Owls’ victory.
He also added three receptions for 80 yards and another score, repeatedly breaking through tackles and exploiting gaps in UConn’s defense.
UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano delivered an impressive stat line despite the loss, completing 32 of 48 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns.
Receiver Skyler Bell was his top target, hauling in eight catches for 158 yards and a score, including an 80-yard touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Running back Cam Edwards added balance with 59 rushing yards, two total touchdowns, and three receptions for 24 yards.
Despite the explosive start, UConn’s offensive rhythm faded as heavy rain began to slow the tempo. The Huskies managed only 168 yards after halftime and were outgained 300 to 105 on the ground.
Kicker Chris Freeman extended his streak to a program-record 12 straight made field goals before slipping on a 46-yard attempt late in regulation. Both teams struggled in the wet conditions, trading punts before heading into overtime tied at 24.
Another Overtime Slip Prolongs Road Woes
The extra periods followed a familiar script for the Huskies. Rice struck first as Jackson pushed across the goal line for a six-yard touchdown, only for UConn to answer through Edwards’ five-yard run after Fagnano’s 16-yard strike set up first-and-goal.
In the second overtime, UConn’s drive stalled after two incomplete passes and a short gain, forcing Freeman to convert a 41-yard field goal. Moments later, Jackson broke free again, slicing through UConn’s defense for the game-winning touchdown.
Afterward, Mora’s frustration was evident.
“It’s our third loss in overtime on the road. No excuses. Just did not get it done when we needed to get it done. Didn’t run the ball well enough, didn’t stop the run well enough. Very frustrated and very disappointed. Our team is very disappointed,” he said.
The loss overshadowed strong individual showings from Fagnano and Bell and continued a troubling trend for a UConn squad that has struggled to close out tight contests.
The Huskies will now turn their focus back home to Rentschler Field, where they’ll face UAB with a chance to secure their sixth win and clinch bowl eligibility for the third time in four years under Mora.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!