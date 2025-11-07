UConn Basketball HC Urges Fans to Attend Football Matchup
The UConn Huskies will host the Duke Blue Devils at Rentschler Field on November 8 at 3:30 p.m. With bowl eligibility already secured and a perfect 4-0 home record, Joe Fagnano and Co. aim to make a statement against an ACC opponent.
Men's basketball coach Dan Hurley understands the magnitude of the game against Duke. He issued a passionate plea for the Huskies fans to show up and make their voices heard.
"Public service announcement, calling all UConn fans,” Hurley said. “I mean, guys, this is exactly what you wanted in a football program here, right? Last year Coach Mora and the boys, they deliver a bowl win in the Fenway Bowl in Boston, an incredible moment for UConn, for the athletic department versus Tar Heels. You know that they knock them around.”
“Now we've got one of the best coaches in the country showing up on like Heisman things, having a historic year. These guys, you know, potential draft picks, bowl eligible again, undefeated at home. And what else could you ask for? November 8th at 3:30, this is exactly [what] UConn [is] delivering. You better be there and it better be rocking. Let's go!"
The Huskies have turned their home field into a sanctuary where opponents struggle. Last week, they clinched a decisive victory over UAB, which secured their bowl eligibility.
Bowl eligibility in consecutive seasons, a quarterback who's garnered national attention, and a fan base hungry for winning football, it's all come together at precisely the right moment for the Huskies.
UConn Banking on Joe Fagnano and Skyler Bell vs. Duke
The Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano is having one of the most efficient seasons in program history. He completed 23 of 30 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns in last week's dominant 38-12 victory over UAB while surpassing 10,000 career passing yards and accumulating over 2,500 passing yards this season.
Wide receiver Skyler Bell has been the quarterback's favorite target all season, hauling in eight receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns against the Blazers. Running back Camryn Edwards has rushed for 62 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown.
The Huskies have compiled an impressive cumulative record, scoring 179 points at home while holding opponents to just 67 total points across those four games. With Fagnano continuing his 22-touchdown, zero-interception season, UConn's offense has the firepower to put points on the board consistently.
