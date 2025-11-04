UConn’s Skyler Bell Earns Two Honors After Breakout Performance
For the UConn Huskies, wide receiver Skyler Bell has been the definition of consistency and lately, absolute dominance. After leading the team with 860 receiving yards and five touchdowns last year, Bell has taken his game to another level this season.
Through nine games, the senior from the Bronx has totaled 74 catches for 994 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 13.4 yards per reception. He has become the kind of weapon that defenses plan their entire week around.
Before UConn moves to its matchup against Duke, Bell has received two major honors.
Skyler Bell’s Award-Winning Surge Elevates UConn’s Offense
It’s been a week of recognition for Bell and for good reason. The senior wideout earned the New England Gold Helmet Award and was named the Panini Senior Bowl Stock Up Offensive Player of the Week.
Bell earned the New England Gold Helmet for Bell’s three-touchdown performance in UConn’s 38–19 win over UAB. This game officially clinched bowl eligibility for the Huskies for the second straight season.
The Senior Bowl honor carries extra weight. The Panini Senior Bowl is held every year in Mobile, Alabama. It brings together more than 900 NFL personnel and over 1,100 media members, making it one of the most heavily scouted events in the sport.
Nearly 40 percent of NFL Draft picks come from players who participate in the Senior Bowl, making it a make-or-break stage where standout performances can skyrocket draft stock and change careers overnight.
Bell was already on the 2026 Senior Bowl Top 300 list released in the preseason. Meanwhile, the New England Gold Helmet Award is presented by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Bell’s three-touchdown outing tied his career high and matched the UConn single-season record for touchdown receptions at 11, the most by any Huskie during the FBS era. The win also kept UConn undefeated at home.
This season, Bell has hit the 100-yard mark in six games, and has scored in six consecutive contests. He ranks among the nation’s top receivers, leading in catches with 74 and touchdown receptions.
Bell also sits second in receiving yards and yards per game with 110.4. Every week, he’s given UConn fans a reason to believe this offense can hang with anyone, and given NFL scouts a reason to take notice.
Bell’s journey from Wisconsin transfer to UConn record-breaker has been one for the books. His ability to adjust, lead, and perform under pressure has turned him into the centerpiece of Mora’s offense.
With two prestigious honors in one week, Bell is crafting a legacy in Storrs that’s built to last.
