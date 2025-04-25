UConn Huskies Football Lands Commitment from Big Ten Transfer
In a move that could pay major dividends this fall, UConn football has secured the commitment of former Maryland offensive lineman Tamarus Walker out of the spring transfer portal.
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Baltimore native is a pivotal addition to Jim Mora’s roster, bringing size, versatility, and experience to an offensive line looking to take things to the next level.
Walker, a former three-star recruit in Maryland’s 2023 class, appeared in nine games for the Terrapins last season after redshirting his freshman year. Though he was expected to battle for a starting role with the Terrapins, Walker opted to enter the portal when it opened on April 16, one of four Maryland offensive linemen to do so during the spring transfer period.
But this wasn’t a random pickup. UConn has had its eye on Walker from the start. The Huskies originally offered him out of high school and now bring him in with three years of eligibility left. While wading through his transfer portal decisions, Walker ultimately chose UConn over Coastal Carolina, New Mexico State, and Arkansas State, showing the program’s rising reputation and growing appeal.
Walker specializes in the interior line, having logged snaps at guard and center. His arrival marks UConn’s third offensive line acquisition from the portal this offseason, joining Hayden Bozich (Brown) and Ty Chan (Notre Dame), underscoring a focused effort to bolster the trenches.
As the spring window nears its April 25 close, Walker’s commitment gives the Huskies a timely boost. For a program looking to punch above its weight, landing a Big Ten-caliber lineman is more than just another roster move; it's a testament to what Mora is building with the Huskies.
With Walker now in the fold, UConn isn't just adding depth. They’re adding Big Ten grit and a future anchor to the heart of the offensive line.