UConn HC Heaps Praise On QB
UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano has compiled a stellar career as a quarterback. Starting off at Maine, Fagnano accumulated 45 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions, for 5,466 yards over his four years. Fagnano then got the move to Jim Mora’s Huskies, where he built on his stellar start to his career with a further 31 touchdowns and five interceptions, 3,360 yards, in 18 games.
“...You know, Joe's got a good surrounding cast. He's got guys that he trusts,” quotes Mora after UConn’s dominant 51-10 win over Florida International University.
The Huskies post six wideouts with over 100 yards through the air, with Skylar Bell and Reymello Murphy accounting for 783 of 1,721 yards and 9 of the team's 13 passing touchdowns
“He trusts the people up front, he trusts his receivers, he's going to throw it into tight spots. He's played a lot of football, and with that comes a lot of confidence.”
Against the Panthers, Fagnano tossed four touchdowns on 22-28 passing and 355 yards. His six passes missed were the lowest amount of incompletions all season long. While also being Fagnano’s career-best passing day.
“And you know, when you have success that begets more success, and I think we're seeing that, and the thing about Joe is he's steady. Like, it doesn't change whether he's throwing you touchdowns or he's, you know, struggling or he's getting hit. It just doesn't matter.”
This season, the graduate student has amassed 1,556 yards and 11 touchdowns with a healthy 67.2% completion rate.
The Huskies are the only team in the nation to have played six games and not have thrown a single interception. The only teams to have played five games with zero interceptions are Temple, Auburn, and North Texas.
“And then I think the added thing, the last couple weeks we've seen that's really helped his ability to tuck it and go. Now, I just want to make sure he gets down. I don't like it when our quarterback is taking hits. But it's really fun to see him kind of take it to the next level.”
In all honesty, Fagnano’s rushing was never going to top the charts. The six-foot-four QB has rushed for 69 yards on 21 attempts for one touchdown. Yet if Fagnano can get his boots on the ground when the passing game falls out of order, then opposing defenses will have something else they must account for in Fagnano’s game.
