Watch: UConn QB Sets New Career High
The UConn Huskies have bounced back after two losses in Week 2 and Week 3. Jim Mora’s team clinched their third straight victory as they crushed the FIU Panthers at Rentschler Field on Saturday.
Unlike the last two wins, the Huskies left their opponent miles behind, and at no point did the Panthers feel that they were in the game. Joe Fagnano ran riots, throwing touchdowns for fun. He started the game with six completions of six passes in the first drive.
Fagnano threw his first touchdown in the eighth minute of the first quarter. His 18-yard pass was caught by Skyler Bell, who casually stepped into the end zone to put the Huskies on the board.
Fans did not have to wait much longer for another magical moment from the Huskies QB. Fagnano linked up with John Neider for a 45-yard gain, just five minutes later, and Cam Edwards sneaked in for a one-yard rushing TD. UConn returned to the locker room at the end of the first quarter with a 14-0 lead.
Fagnano threw another dime in the dying moment of the first half. His pass was caught by Reymello Murphy, who ran down the field for a 61-yard TD. The Huskies led 27-3 at halftime.
The UConn QB went berserk in the third quarter. Fagnano found Victor Rosa wide open on his right in the second minute, and the running back got the job done. The quarterback threw another touchdown pass to Bell with three minutes to spare in the third quarter.
After throwing at least one touchdown in each of the first three quarters, Fagnano was given some rest in the final 15 minutes. He finished the game with 22 completions of 28 passes for a career-high 355 yards and four touchdowns against the Panthers.
Mora chose to let backup QBs Nick Evers, John Neider, and Ksaan Farrar throw a few passes. Otherwise, Fagnano’s numbers could have gone even higher.
The Pennsylvania native is en route to his best season this year. In six games, he has completed 131 of 195 passes for 1,556 yards and 11 touchdowns. Fagnano hasn’t thrown an interception this season. This is already his best season with the Huskies.
The Huskies’ QB started the season on a high note, throwing 3 TDs against Central Connecticut State. However, it was followed by a no-touchdown outing in a 27-20 overtime loss to the Syracuse Orange. He threw two TDs in a heartbreaking 44-41 overtime loss to Delaware.
Fagnano hasn’t looked back since then. He threw for one TD each in a 31-25 win over Ball State and a 20-17 victory over Buffalo. His season-best performance came on Saturday. The team would hope to see the youngster bag similar numbers in the upcoming games as well.