Last Minute Predictions for UConn vs. Duke
The UConn Huskies (6-3) will host the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) in the Week 11 game on November 8 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Huskies bounced back last week after a devastating double-overtime loss to Rice, dismantling the UAB Blazers 38-19 at home.
Quarterback Joe Fagnano completed 23 of 30 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns, surpassing the 10,000-career passing yards mark. Wide receiver Skyler Bell caught eight passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Camryn Edwards rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
The Huskies are unbeaten at home this season. They have managed a 10-1 record in the last two seasons while averaging 44.8 points per game.
The Blue Devils enter this matchup riding momentum from a thrilling 46-45 road victory against Clemson last weekend. Quarterback Darian Mensah completed 27 of 41 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has posted 2,572 passing yards (69.7% completion rate) with 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Duke's offense averages 35.4 points per game (ranked 32nd nationally) while allowing 28.1 points defensively (105th). The Blue Devils rank 6th nationally in passing yards per game (324.3) but struggle against the run, ranking 107th with just 136.0 rushing yards per game.
Duke has won the last two meetings between these programs. The Blue Devils captured a 26-21 victory at Wallace Wade Stadium last season, erasing a 21-17 UConn fourth-quarter lead. In 2023, Duke dominated at Rentschler Field with a 41-7 victory. However, the overall record is tied 2-2, with UConn winning the first two matchups in 2004 and 2007.
UConn ranks 15th nationally in scoring (36.9 points per game). The Huskies convert red-zone opportunities at an exceptional rate, scoring on 91 percent of their trips inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Their defense has allowed just 23.9 points per game while holding opponents to 391 yards of total offense per contest. The Huskies rank 14th nationally in tackles for loss with 64 total. Opponents convert just 89 percent of their red-zone opportunities against UConn.
How to Watch
Where: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, Storrs, Connecticut
What Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
How to Watch: CBS Sports Network
Stream: Fubo
Radio: WJOX 94.5 FM
Predictions
Nishant Gupta, Staff Writer
This matchup comes down to exploiting weaknesses on both sides. Duke's glaring Achilles heel is its run defense, and Camryn Edwards would need to find success early, controlling tempo and setting up play-action for Fagnano's efficient passing.
Duke's elite pass defense can capitalize on UConn's tendency to abandon the run in close games, forcing Fagnano into uncomfortable situations. A crucial technical battle will be UConn's execution in the red zone versus Duke's interior pass rush penetration. The Huskies’ ability to generate interior pressure and their exotic blitz packages might cause trouble for the Blue Devils.
Fagnano and Co. are expected to keep their unbeaten home streak alive.
UConn 31, Duke 25
Shivani Menon, Staff Writer
This matchup feels less like a mismatch and more like a stress test for both programs. Duke enters with ranked No.2 in the nation in sacks and No.10 in tackles. They are led by a front that forces quarterbacks out of rhythm. That is bound to test UConn's precision-based offense.
The Huskies have committed just three turnovers all season, and quarterback Joe Fagnano’s completion rate sits at 68.8 percent. Wideout Skyler Bell’s 994 receiving yards this season have given UConn explosive balance. Still, Duke’s combination of discipline and depth gives it an edge in leverage moments.
The Blue Devils' recent wins show they can win big on the road; UConn’s home offense and turnover avoidance keep this within reach. If Duke’s front wins the day, they’ll edge UConn late. If Fagnano keeps the ball clean and Bell keeps burning coverages, the Huskies win. This could be a tough matchup for both teams, with a slight margin of victory.
Duke 32, UConn 30
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!