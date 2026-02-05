Dan Hurley Finally Seeing UConn’s Real Identity Take Shape

For much of the season, UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley believed the pieces were there even when the performance did not fully reflect it. Injuries, lineup disruptions and uneven execution slowed the process, but the vision never changed.

Now, the Connecticut men’s basketball team appears to be catching up to its coach’s expectations. After a pair of emphatic Big East victories, the third-ranked Huskies look sharper, deeper, and more connected.

Hurley says the recent surge is less about attitude and more about comfort, continuity, and shot-making finally aligning. The result has been dominant basketball that resembles what UConn set out to become months ago.

UConn’s dominance resurfaces in decisive win over Xavier

Connecticut wasted no time asserting control against Xavier in Hartford, opening the game with a 10-0 burst and building a massive lead that erased any suspense early.

The Huskies cruised to a 92-60 victory, pushing their winning streak to 18 games and improving to 22-1 overall while staying unbeaten in Big East play at 12-0. It marked another lopsided conference result, coming on the heels of a 27-point road win over Creighton.

UConn led 50-22 at halftime, its largest conference halftime margin this season, after shooting 61 percent before the break. The lead grew to 28 points, and while Xavier briefly cut into the deficit with a 9-0 run sparked by Anthony Robinson, Isaiah Walker, and Roddie Anderson III, the Huskies quickly steadied themselves.

Hurley said the performance reflected a team beginning to align offensively and defensively.

“[We’re] a team that’s starting to figure it out; a team that’s starting to put together the shot making, the elite defense, the rebounding, relentless pursuit, and then we got the depth,” Hurley said. “So, you know, when you have all those things clicking, it starts looking like bulletproof basketball.”

The victory also carried historical weight. The 18-game run is the third-longest winning streak in program history and the longest since the 1998-99 season.

Depth, development and belief driving UConn forward

Hurley emphasized that recent results stem from patience rather than a sudden change in approach. He cited early-season injuries and interruptions as obstacles that delayed cohesion.

“We just had a lot of shit going on this year with the team,” Hurley said. “But, yeah, I mean, I think this is who, you know, we believe we can be.....you know, sometimes, you know, it just takes you a while to get there."

Feb 3, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) drives the ball against Xavier Musketeers guard Malik Messina-Moore (1) in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Junior guard Silas Demary Jr. delivered one of his most complete performances, totaling 17 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals. Hurley praised his impact at both ends of the floor and his long-term potential.

“He’s one of the best point guards in the country,” Hurley said. “He’s playing himself into being an NBA player.”

Freshman Braylon Mullins provided an early spark, scoring 10 of UConn’s first 12 points and finishing with 13 despite foul trouble. In the frontcourt, senior Tarris Reed Jr. posted 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while freshman Eric Reibe matched his scoring output and added seven boards.

Hurley admitted that maintaining focus with a large lead remains a challenge, noting past lapses after strong starts. Still, the past two games resemble the standard he envisioned before the season began. “We’ve been dominant the last couple games,” Hurley said.

Next up is a nationally televised matchup against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, where Hurley looks forward to another chapter in the rivalry against Rick Pitino in what he called a special setting.

