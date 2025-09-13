UConn RB Explodes for Electrifying TD vs. Delaware
The UConn Huskies' start to the 2025 season has been a mixed bag. They entered the third week with a commanding win and a heartbreaking loss. Up against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday, the Huskies were trailing before their running back breathed life into the game.
Nick Minicucci scored the first touchdown of the game with a 3 yard run and Nate Reed's attempt was good to put the Blue Hens up 7-0 in the fifth minute.
It was until UConn's RB Camryn Edwards took the matter into his own hands. He collected the ball in the seventh minute and made a run to the right hand side of the field. The running back escaped the pile and tip-toed his way to a 51-yard touchdown.
Chris Freeman's attempt put UConn level with Delaware before Jo'Nathan Silver did one better on Edwards by scoring a 70-yard touchdown and Reed ensured the extra point, restoring the Blue Hens' lead.
The Huskies scored a field goal to reduce the deficit but still trailed 14-10 to Delaware at the end of the first quarter. Edwards recorded six carries for 60 yards and one touchdown in the first 15 minutes.
The Huskies' quarterback, Joe Fagnano, completed 5-of-7 passes for 72 yards. The team's defense is certainly struggling at the moment, and if UConn wants to avoid back-to-back defeats, the defensive line in particular needs to step up.
Edwards recorded six carries for 115 yards and one touchdown when the Huskies crushed the Central Connecticut Blue Devils by a score of 59-13 in the season opener. He was impressive in the loss against the Syracuse Orange as well, charting eight carries for 87 yards and one touchdown.
The Huskies' defense let them down in the last fixture as well. They were leading 17-6 at the end of the third quarter but allowed two touchdowns to send the game into overtime, where Syracuse clinched the win.
UConn's veterans talked about being consistent and grabbing every opportunity following the loss against the Orange. The team can't afford to make the same mistakes over and over again.
