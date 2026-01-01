Dan Hurley's Brutal Plan to Fix UConn Turnovers

The fourth-ranked UConn Huskies men's basketball continue to look like a national title threat, but their head coach is not satisfied.

After a dominant road win at Xavier, Dan Hurley made it clear that one recurring flaw could derail everything if it lingers into March.

Turnovers have followed Connecticut even in convincing victories, and Hurley believes the problem begins with him. His response is direct and unforgiving: either players protect the ball, or they lose minutes.

UConn’s Rout Masks a Growing Problem

Connecticut’s latest result left little doubt on the scoreboard. The Huskies rolled to a 90–67 victory at Xavier, controlling the game from the opening possession and never trailing.

Alex Karaban paced all scorers with 19 points while adding seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Connecticut connected on a season-high 13 three-pointers and finished at 53.2 percent from the field, overwhelming the Musketeers with pace and precision.

Solo Ball and Braylon Mullins chipped in 17 points apiece. Mullins matched his career best in scoring while setting new personal highs with five made threes, six rebounds and four assists.

Tarris Reed Jr. rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds as the Huskies finished plus-16 on the glass. Xavier was led by Malik Messina-Moore with 16 points, and Filip Borovicanin posted a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Yet beneath the blowout, Hurley saw a familiar issue resurface. Connecticut committed 14 turnovers, continuing a stretch in which the Huskies have averaged 15 giveaways over their last three games.

Those mistakes led directly to 24 opponent points against DePaul and 17 more against Butler. Even with a 13–1 record and a spotless 3–0 start in BIG EAST play, Hurley believes the sloppiness threatens UConn’s long-term ceiling.

Hurley Takes Blame and Draws a Hard Line

Rather than deflect responsibility, Dan Hurley pointed inward. He acknowledged that discipline with the ball has not improved under his watch and said the responsibility falls squarely on the coaching staff.

“I’ve done a bad job with this team with the ball security and a lack of discipline,” Hurley said. “When a team shows a lack of discipline, it’s the coach.”

Dan Hurley takes accountability for the turnover issues and suggests turning up the intensity in practice or sitting players



Hurley emphasized that Connecticut remains far from the standard required to win in March. “We’re nowhere near where we need to be in terms of ball security,” he said.

His proposed solution signals a sharp change in tone. Hurley suggested that turnovers could soon result in players being removed from the game, regardless of status.

“I think the only way to fix that might be to start sitting guys down when they turn it over, or we just have to turn up the heat in practice,” he added.

The stakes are heightened by Connecticut’s demanding schedule, which has already included top-ranked Arizona, the Huskies’ lone loss, along with games against BYU, Kansas, Illinois, Texas and Florida.

Hurley made it clear that fatigue or pedigree will not excuse careless possessions. For a team with championship expectations, every trip down the floor matters.

Hurley’s plan leaves no gray area. Either the Huskies clean up their decision-making, or the consequences will be immediate.

