Former UConn Pitcher Takes To Mound For Dodgers In World Series Game 4
A former UConn Huskies pitcher has won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
25-year-old former Huskies right-handed hurler Ben Casparius started Game 4 of the World Series, and now he is a champion.
Hartford Courant’s Kels Dayton pointed out how momentous of an occasion it was for Casparius to take the mound in such an important game this early in his Major League career.
“It was a dream scenario for former UConn pitcher Ben Casparius,” Dayton said.
“Taking the ball at Yankee Stadium for his first career major league start, less than two months after making his major league debut. For a kid who grew up in Westport, this was pretty heady stuff. Oh yeah, and it was Game 4 of the World Series.”
Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham also revealed that UConn baseball has a much stronger representation in recent World Series than almost anyone would think.
“UConn is the capital of college hoops,” Abraham said. “But the baseball team has had players in four of the last eight World Series.”
“George Springer played for the Astros in 2017 and ’19. Matt Barnes pitched for the Red Sox in 2018. Ben Casparius pitching for the Dodgers tonight.”
Casparius transferred to UConn in 2020 after two seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Following the 2020 season being canceled due to COVID, Casparius made 15 starts for the Huskies in 2021 and finished with an 8-5 record and 4.03 ERA.
Casparius was selected by the Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB draft.
