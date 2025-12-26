UConn Hires New Offensive Coordinator

The UConn Huskies made another hire for new head coach Jason Candle's staff, as they finally have their offensive coordinator for 2026.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that UConn has hired Syracuse offensive associate head coach/quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile as their new offensive coordinator.

The Huskies will have a new leader of their offensive coaching staff, who had success with some solid quarterbacks with the Orange over the past two seasons.

Candle now has his man who he hopes will lead UConn in his first season in charge to a prosperous campaign and an excellent showing on offense.

Nunzio Campanile's Work at Syracuse

Campanile spent the past three seasons with the Orange, serving as the tight ends coach in 2023 under previous head coach Dino Babers, then earning promotion to offensive associate head coach/quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons under new head coach Fran Brown.

Nov 25, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange interim head coach Nunzio Campanile (center) looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome.

His work with tight end Dan Villari in 2023 saw the then redshirt sophomore have a sensational year with the Orange.

Villari made 20 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns, 55 rushes for 326 yards and two touchodowns and 23 completions on 33 passing attempts for 177 yards and a touchdown as well. He was one of just two Orange players in the past 40 years that had a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown.

Almost all of those rushing yards came in the final four games of the season, with only three rushing yards prior.

Villari's first game featuring as a major part of the run game saw him rush for 154 yards on 17 carries, 9.1 yards per rush, and a touchdown in the 28-13 win over rival Pitt at Yankee Stadium in Week 11, which earned him ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

After Babers was fired before the end of the season, Campanile served as interim head coach for the final two games, including a 45-0 loss to USF in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Campanile then had great success in 2024, working primarily with quarterback Kyle McCord, who transferred in from Ohio State.

McCord would complete 391-of-592 passes, 66.0%, for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns and 12 touchdowns in 13 games, averaging 367.6 yards per contest.

He led the nation in passing completions, passing attempts, passing yards and yards per game, all of which were Syracuse single season records. He also set program records in yards, touchdown passes, total offense (4,714), 300+ yards passing games (12) and touchdowns responsible four (37).

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) passes the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Campanile didn't have as much success this past season, as Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli tore his achiles tendon in Week 4, ending his season. Angeli previously was second in the FBS with 1,316 passing yards before his injury.

The Orange finished 3-9 and the other three quarterback struggled mightily, leading to the disappointing season.

Campanile's Tenure with Rutgers

He previously served in various different coaching roles with Rutgers over five seasons from 2018-23.

Campanile was running backs coach in 2018, became interim head coach in 2019 and went 1-7 after Chris Ash was fired, while also as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

New Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano made Campanile tight ends coach and the only coach that stayed on from Ash's staff.

Campanile spent his final three seasons with Rutgers as tight ends coach. He also served as the interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, following the dismissal of Sean Gleeson.

Nov 2, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights interim head coach Nunzio Campanile directs players prior to a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.

Campanile Hails from New Jersey, Football Family

He is a native of New Jersey and was born in Fair Lawn, 12 miles northwest of New York City.

Campanile played collegiately at Amherst College in 1995 and 1996 before coming home to Montclair State and graduating in 1999. He also played quarterback and safety for his father, Mike Campanile, at Paramus Catholic.

He served as the offensive coordinator at Don Bosco Prep for the first 10 seasons after college from 2000-09. Don Bosco went 112-6 during that decade and won six New Jersey state championships.

Campanile took over as head coach of Bergen Catholic High School in 2010 and stayed for eight seasons through 2017. He finished with a 60-29 record and a state championship in 2017, going 10-2.

He coached with his brother, Vito Campanile, who took over as head coach At Bergen Catholic after Nunzio left for Rutgers.

Anthony Campanile, another brother of Nunzio, is in his first season as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator, while Nick Campanile is head coach of DePaul Catholc in Wayne, N.J.

